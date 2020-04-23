Deputies make arrest after explosive Georgetown crash

Deputies in Scott County say they have made an arrested in connection with an explosive crash in Georgetown.

This happened Wednesday night at the Quality Inn on Cherry Blossom Way.

You can see the truck drive into a transformer box causing an explosion and thousands of dollars in damage.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office tells us they made an arrest in connection to this video.



It's pretty shocking. pic.twitter.com/L8HmBay8N3 — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) April 23, 2020

The driver then backs up and drives off.

Again, deputies say they have made an arrest, but they haven't released any details on that yet.