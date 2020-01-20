Traffic stop leads to shooting investigation in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A traffic stop in Scott County turned into a shooting investigation early Monday morning.

Deputies pulled a vehicle over for reckless driving on I-75 around 3 a.m. They discovered the driver had a gunshot wound.

When deputies called for help, a passenger got out of the car and ran away.

The driver is from Ohio. Deputies say he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators think the gunshot wound is a few days old, so they have yet to determine where the original incident may have taken place.

Georgetown police came to the scene with K-9 units but could not find the passenger. Deputies describe him as a man with dreadlocks, last seen at the Pilot gas station and McDonald's near mile marker 129.

 
