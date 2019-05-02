Deputies pursue Corbin man, find him with meth, loaded gun

A Corbin man faces multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase, and then fighting with them when they caught up.

According to the Sheriff, it started at the junction of HWY 1232 and 3236 around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, when deputies saw a vehicle go through a stop sign.

When deputies turned on their lights, they say the driver, 37-year-old Preston Messer, sped up and raced down HWY 3436. Law enforcement tried to block him in on the highway, but say Messer stopped his vehicle, jumped out and ran off through a creek.

Investigators were able to catch up with him, but saw Messer began punching deputies and had to be subdued.

During the arrest, investigators found a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, loaded needles, digital scales and a handgun. A picture of confiscated items on the Knox County Sheriff's Facebook page also shows a knife.

Messer was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he faces charges of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading police, assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

