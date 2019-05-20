Deputies: Roommate shoots man during argument in Pulaski County

Pulaski County authorities are at the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting.

Deputies responded to 418 Bonnie Blue Lane in the Bronston community. Investigators believe two roommates got into an argument which led to one shooting the other with a handgun.

The shooting victim was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington. The victim's condition isn't known at this time.

The shooting in Bronston is just west of Burnside, south of the Cumberland River.

The suspect is in custody and is being lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.