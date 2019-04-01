Deputies searching for Laurel County special needs adult; possibly in danger

Deputies in Laurel County are searching for a missing special needs adult who may be in danger.

The sheriff's office has issued a Golden Alert for Carlton John David Parker, 25, who was last seen on Grimes Road west of London early Monday morning.

Parker wasn't wearing much clothing when he went missing at 2:30 a.m., and temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight.

Parker has limited mobility and may have trouble communicating.

Deputies are currently conducting a search in the nearby area along with emergency management and rescue squads.

If you have any information on Parker's whereabouts, you are asked to call (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.