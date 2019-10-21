Deputies searching for person of interest in Pulaski County missing woman's case

Six months after a Pulaski County woman was last seen, deputies are searching for someone who is now a person of interest in the case.

Left: LeAnna Brumley, Right: Corky Hendricks (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help locating Corky Hendricks in the case of LeAnna Brumley.

Brumley was last seen in the Mt. Zion area of Pulaski County, and while the relationship between the two isn't clear, Hendricks could have the answers to the questions many have been asking.

“I spoke with him on the phone. He agreed to turn himself in on untreated warrants. He failed to do so. We are actively looking for him," Lieutenant Detective Bobby Jones said.

The search is ongoing around Mt. Zion Lane and Anderson Valley Lane near Science Hill. Deputies saw Brumley was known to go from house to house and spend time with various friends. She stopped posting on Facebook abruptly one day and stopped contacting her child. That's when her family knew something was wrong.

"We do suspect foul play in this investigation," Jones said.

It's not clear if Hendricks would face charges in connection to Brumley's disappearance, but deputies say he is wanted on active indictment warrants on various offenses.

Hendricks' relatives declined our request for comment.