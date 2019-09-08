Deputies: Several arrested after reported assault of teen in Laurel County

Deputies in Laurel County say several people are facing charges after a teen was allegedly assaulted early Sunday morning.

Deputies in Laurel County say Madison Brown, Brady Cook, and John Masters are facing charges in connection to an alleged assault of teen.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disturbance at a residence off Paris Karr Road at approximately 2:39 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say 18-year-old Madison Hope Brown was found near a male subject. While conducting an investigation, deputies say Brown became belligerent. Deputies say they detected the odor of alcohol on her.

Officials entered the residence and through investigation learned that there had been an alleged party with numerous intoxicated adults and minors.

Deputies located a unconscious 17-year-old male juvenile in a back bedroom. They say three individuals inside the residence had allegedly assaulted him.

Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital, then flown to a Louisville hospital. They say the victim was reported to be on a ventilator with serious head trauma.

According to deputies, text messages and videos were found describing or depicting the assault. They say one minor intentionally deleted a video of the attack.

Madison Brown is charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

18-year-old Brady Tyler Cook is charged with assault and alcohol intoxication. 19-year-old John Tyler Masters is also charged with assault and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Deputies say two juveniles, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both male, are charged with assault and alcohol intoxication. They say the 17-year-old is allegedly the individual who intentionally deleted a video of the assault.

All three adult individuals were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

One of the two juveniles taken into custody was transported to Breathitt County Detention Center. The other was released to their parents. Their names have not been released because the two are minors.