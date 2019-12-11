Deputies: suspect threatens cats, law enforcement during traffic stop

A Pulaski County man is behind bars after becoming aggressive and verbally abusive toward deputies during a traffic stop.

An arrest citation states deputies stopped 39-year-old Christopher Campbell, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday along U.S. 27.

When investigators asked him to step out of his vehicle, Campbell reportedly refused and got into a short struggle with law enforcement.

Deputies say Campbell smelled of alcohol and had glassy bloodshot eyes. When asked how much he had had to drink, Campbell reportedly replied he “wasn’t sure, but he had quite a bit.”

The arrest citation states deputies searching Campbell’s truck soon found an open container on the driver-side floorboard of the truck.

Deputies also found a cage in the truck with cats inside. When Campbell was told animal control would be coming to take the cats, he reportedly replied he was glad “because he was going to drop them off on the side of the road somewhere.”

At that time, Campbell was taken into custody and taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The citation states that while at the hospital Campbell became belligerent toward law enforcement. Campbell reportedly said former Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, who was killed following a campaign speech back in 2002, “deserved what he got,” and that he hoped Catron “suffered while being murdered.”

The arrest citation states Campbell then refused to complete a field sobriety test or give blood, and asked investigators “just to take him to jail.”

He is now in the Pulaski County Detention Center facing multiple charges including DUI, terroristic threatening, and cruelty to animals.

