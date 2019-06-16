Deputy, K-9 arrest Laurel Co. woman on third DUI offense

A deputy with his K-9 unit made an arrest Friday night after while investigating a shoplifting report at the Dollar Store on KY 490.

Investigators were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Deanna Gladys Johnson behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang. Deputies say Johnson was slurring her speech and had difficulty balancing herself.

Deputies determined Johnson was under the influence and charged her with her third offense of DUI, driving on a DUI suspended license, and other violations.

