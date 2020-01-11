UPDATE: Two arrested, one sought in shooting of Leslie Co. deputy

A Leslie County deputy, injured and flown from the scene of a shooting, is now being treated at UK Hospital.

Sister station WYMT reports that two people are in custody in connection to the shooting. One of them has been hospitalized.

A third suspect remains on the run.

___

Original story posted 9:13 AM, Jan 11, 2020

Deputy flown to hospital after shooting in Leslie County

A Leslie County deputy was airlifted from the scene after being shot Saturday morning.

According to sister station WYMT, it happened around 7 a.m. in the Middle Fork area of Leslie County.

An investigation is in its initial stages, and authorities have not released additional information at this time.

WKYT is following this story and will update it with new details as they become available.

