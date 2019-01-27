Deputy sent to hospital after thrown brick crashes through windshield

An investigation is underway after a Boyle County deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff, the deputy was on his way to investigate reports that someone was throwing bricks at passing semis around 4:45 a.m., when a brick came through his own windshield. This happened on Lexington Street in the Old Bridge area.

The Sheriff says the brick hit the deputy in the face, causing him to crash his cruiser, rolling over several times. He was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored passenger car. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call (859) 238-1220.