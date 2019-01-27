Teens face charges after large rock crashes through Boyle Co. deputy's cruiser

Two teens face charges after deputies say they threw a large rock that crashed through a cruiser.

Photo:Boyle Co. Sheriff's Office

It happened Sunday around 4:45 a.m. on Lexington Street in the Old Bridge area.

According to the Boyle County sheriff, a deputy was investigating reports of someone throwing rocks at passing semis when one came through the deputy's windshield.

The sheriff said it hit the deputy in the face causing him to crash his cruiser. He went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We are told after people sent the sheriff's department videos and tips, they were able to track down the teenagers. They face assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

The sheriff said these are all felony charges.

The teens are being held in Adair County.