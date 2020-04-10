Despite COVID-19 concerns, work at Rupp Arena at Central Bank remains on-schedule

While the coronavirus pandemic has halted almost all sporting events, upgrades at Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center remain on schedule.

“The virus crisis has not yet slowed work on the expansion project,” Lexington Center CEO Bill Owen wrote in an email message. “I hope it will not. We are on track for total completion in early 2022.”

No shutdowns are expected other than those planned for such things as utility or building systems conversion. “These are typically well-executed and performed over just a few hours,” Owen wrote.

Owen Says, other than some modifications to exterior walls on the concourses, work inside Rupp Arena itself should be completed on schedule.

Expansion of two concourses and an upgrade of the lobby connecting the civic center to the Hyatt Hotel are scheduled to begin late this year.

Three new party rooms on the west side of Rupp will be ready for the 2020-21 season, he wrote.

Work on a fourth party room, which is planned for the food court area, is not expected to be completed until the 2021-22 season.

