Despite the weather, trick-or-treaters got their Halloween candy fix at Fayette Mall

The weather had a few tricks on Halloween, keeping families from going door to door in search of candy, but families were still able to get a bag full of treats at Fayette Mall.

Hundreds of kids participated in the annual Fayette Mall "Trick or Treat on Our Street" on Halloween night.

The phrase “trick or treat” echoed throughout the mall Thursday night as hundreds of little spooks lined up from store to store in their best costumes.

"I'm Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas," one trick-or-treater said.

Whether walking or rolling in a stroller, kids of all ages still got their candy fix on Halloween night despite the weather.

The City of Lexington announced Wednesday their plan to move trick-or-treating to Saturday.

Mayor Linda Gorton saying she was "erring on the side of caution as the forecast remained unclear."

Social media stirred with parents in support of the change and those speaking out against.

But, parents at the mall were just happy to have the alternative.

"The kids get so excited about Halloween and then they come and we're like we're not really going,” one set of parents said. “So, this gives them some place to go and have fun and wear their costumes."

They noted the weather and even safety concerns that made the mall trick-or-treating the perfect compromise.

"It's safer, it's inside, it's light in here and we're not dodging traffic," trick-or-treaters said.

And for the kids, it's just a lot of fun.

The City of Lexington will have it's trick-or-treating celebration 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.