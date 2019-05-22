Detective: 2 young boys living in home where meth was sold

Two women have been charged after a drug investigation at a home off Lily Road, about 3 miles south of London.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint of possible drug activity in the area on Tuesday just after 3 p.m.

Investigators found 31-year-old Miranda Baker at the residence, who reportedly admitted she had sold meth prior to deputies arriving. She was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say two male juveniles were also living in the home while drug transactions were taking place.

A second woman at the scene, 45-year-old Melissa Cox – the grandmother of the two juveniles - admitted that she was aware that drug transactions happening at the home.

Baker was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Cox was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

