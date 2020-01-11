Detective: Suspects resisted arrest after short pursuit in Laurel Co.

A Laurel County man and woman face multiple charges after a short chase Friday afternoon that ended along Echo Valley Road.

According to the Laurel County sheriff, a detective attempted a traffic stop on an improperly registered Chevrolet pickup truck around 4 p.m.

The pickup reportedly pulled into a business parking lot off KY 229, but when the detective approached the vehicle, it sped off, turning onto Echo Valley Road, nearly hitting another vehicle.

After a short chase, the pickup reportedly stopped in the middle of the roadway.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Donald C. Liford stepped out of the pickup, but refused to comply with the detective’s commands. As the detective worked to take Liford into custody a passenger in the pickup, 33-year-old Summer Angel reportedly got out of the truck, ran over, and laid on top of Liford.

After Liford and Angel were secured, investigators found methamphetamine, needles, a glass pipe with residue, and a glass vial with liquid and a filter in the truck.

The detective says Angel told him that she had put her foot on the gas during the initial traffic stop, causing the car to take off.

Liford and Angel now face charges of fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

They are both in the Laurel County Detention Center.

