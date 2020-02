Sad news out of Powell County.

WKYT has confirmed a police officer died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency at the courthouse.

The officer was taken to the hospital in Winchester.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the officer as 40-year-old Detective James Kirk.

His death is expected to be considered in the line of duty.

We're told Kirk's body will be taken to a funeral home in Powell County Tuesday evening by a police escort.