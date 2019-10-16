Police, coroner at scene of death at Lexington apartment

Authorities are at a Lexington apartment complex where a person was found dead.

Police are at the scene near the intersection of Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive. They were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Fayette County Coroner has also been called to the apartment complex. Police say there is “at least” one death, but officers have not revealed the cause and manner of death.

WKYT has a crew at the scene and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.