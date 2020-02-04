Detectives lay out case against man accused of sexually assaulting, killing girl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives took the stand Tuesday to testify in a Lexington murder case.
Police say 3-year-old Lillyann Reck was sexually assaulted and later died from her injuries more than a year ago.
Police arrested her accused killer, 33-year-old Andrew Buster, just last week.
Police say Buster was babysitting Lillyann.
Buster was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing as police laid out the case against him.
Detective Jeffrey Fugate stated DNA evidence was found.
According to Fugate, Lillyann seemed to choke on a cigarette package wrapper, which led to her death. The defense argued that did not mean "murder."
The judge did not agree and the case will now go in front of a grand jury.
The judge also denied a decrease in bond. It is still set at a million dollars.