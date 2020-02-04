Detectives lay out case against man accused of sexually assaulting, killing girl

Detectives took the stand Tuesday to testify in a Lexington murder case.

Police say 3-year-old Lillyann Reck was sexually assaulted and later died from her injuries more than a year ago.

Police arrested her accused killer, 33-year-old Andrew Buster, just last week.

Police say Buster was babysitting Lillyann.

[RELATED: Father of murdered toddler: 'Anybody that could do that to a child deserves the death penalty']

Buster was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing as police laid out the case against him.

Detective Jeffrey Fugate stated DNA evidence was found.

According to Fugate, Lillyann seemed to choke on a cigarette package wrapper, which led to her death. The defense argued that did not mean "murder."

The judge did not agree and the case will now go in front of a grand jury.

The judge also denied a decrease in bond. It is still set at a million dollars.