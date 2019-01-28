Detectives still searching for clues in Kentucky man's Christmas Eve shooting death

Kentucky State Police are continuing to ask for the public's help more than a month after a man was shot to death on Christmas Eve.

Troopers say 53-year-old Jon Monroe of Eminence was killed when he opened the door to his home on Southlawn Drive and was shot multiple times. Monroe was with his girlfriend when someone knocked on the front door. The man asked his girlfriend if she was expecting someone, and she wasn't.

The shooter left the scene, and the search continues for the person who did it. Detectives have gone through hundreds of hours of surveillance video and conducted interviews since the shooting death, but they have been unable to make an arrest in the case.

Troopers are asking the public to call if they have any information, as even the smallest clue could be enough to bring justice to the victim's family.

You can call Post 12 at (502) 227-2221.