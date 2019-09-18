Detroit girl, 2, dies after head stuck in car's power window

Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.

Relatives of Kierre Allen are devastated after the 2-year-old girl died tragically Monday afternoon with her dad just a few feet away from her. (WXYZ/CNN Newsource)

Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen's father yelled, "My baby, my baby," when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.

Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be revived.

Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl's death remains under investigation.

