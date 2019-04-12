Dick’s Sporting Goods recalling hunters’ tree stands

(Gray News) - Dick’s Sporting Goods is recalling the hunting tree stands in which a the weld on the seat could break, causing the seat to fall from the tree.

The stands under recall are the Field & Stream Timberline Hang On tree stands.

The tree stands are brown metal with a black canvas seat. Look for the codes HEH01566, FS080117 or FS090117 which are printed on the arm of the tree stand between the seat and the safety platform. “Field & Stream” is printed on the bottom of the canvas seat.

No one has been injured, but there are three reports of the tree stands breaking, according the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

The stands were sold between September 2017 and January 2019 in both Dick’s and Field & Stream stores, and online.

If you have a stand, stop using it immediately. Only customers with a receipt will get a full refund, those without will receive store credit.

