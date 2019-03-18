Did ESPN accidentally leak the women's NCAA Tournament bracket? Here's where Kentucky was seeded

Updated: Mon 4:15 PM, Mar 18, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It appears ESPN may have accidentally leaked its own bracket reveal on air Monday ahead of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Show.

Tweets showing screenshots of coverage revealed Kentucky as a 6 seed, playing No. 11 Princeton in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.

The graphics showed Louisville received a 1 seed, and Tennessee was able to sneak into the tournament as an 11 seed.

ESPN didn't confirm the authenticity of the brackets. The network's selection show airs 7 p.m..




 
