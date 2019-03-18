Did ESPN accidentally leak the women's NCAA Tournament bracket? Here's where Kentucky was seeded

It appears ESPN may have accidentally leaked its own bracket reveal on air Monday ahead of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Show.

Tweets showing screenshots of coverage revealed Kentucky as a 6 seed, playing No. 11 Princeton in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.

The graphics showed Louisville received a 1 seed, and Tennessee was able to sneak into the tournament as an 11 seed.

ESPN didn't confirm the authenticity of the brackets. The network's selection show airs 7 p.m..