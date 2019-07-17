Diesel spills after crash at Lexington intersection

Crews are working to clean up a large diesel spill after a crash at a Lexington intersection.

A car and semi crash at the intersection of Citation Blvd. and Greendale Rd.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Citation Blvd. and Greendale Rd. It's on the north side of the city.

A car and a semi crashed causing diesel fuel to spill on the road. WKYT's crew on the scene saw first responders using litter and shovels to clean up the mess.

Police say two people were sent to the hospital, but they were not seriously injured.

Police officers were rerouting drivers onto Jaggie Fox Way. We don't know how long it will take to clean up the spill or reopen the road.

Police say the crews on the scene were trying to get everything cleaned up before the rain moved in.