Difficulty finding toilet paper causes plumbing issues

It's no secret that toilet paper is an item that's difficult to find during these strange times. Many are trying to find alternatives and it's wreaking havoc on their plumbing.

Many shoppers are stocking up on supplies during this coronavirus pandemic. One item they say is a hot commodity? Toilet paper.

"I'm actually a shopper as well so I do shop for other people, and they ask for toilet paper. A lot of people, they are having a hard time finding it, while I'm having a hard time finding it for them," says shopper Tammy Waldrop.

Shoppers at the Target at Hamburg Pavilion say it's not impossible to find toilet paper, but it's sure harder to come by during our new normal.

H20 Maestro Plumbing general manager Kevin Pearl says people are trying to use alternatives.

"Wipes paper towels, things that normally they wouldn't be flushing and lose have caused some problems," Pearl says.

"I was at Costco and they were totally out of like toilet paper and they were buying paper towels or Kleenexes, and I was like, well surely there not going to use the paper towel to flush down the toilet. That will cause some issues. I'm going to go with the Kleenex instead," says Waldrop.

During a time where the CDC says to stay home, plumbers are still being called inside client's houses.

"We're getting more of the urgent situations to kind of take the place of the non-urgent things," says Pearl.

There's good news according to Pearl. He says it's not that there's no toilet paper, but the toilet paper is just selling out. As soon as the panic eases these new plumbing issues should come to an end.

"If people would continue to operate you know as business as usual, there would be plenty of stalk with the foods and the toiletry items," says Pearl.

Pearl says people are staying home and using their toilets more. He says this is also causing plumbing issues.