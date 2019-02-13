Diocese: Covington Catholic students didn't instigate incident in Washington

The Diocese of Covington has sent a letter to parents at Covington Catholic High School stating students at the school didn't instigate what became a viral confrontation between several groups in Washington.

Gray affiliate FOX 19 in Cincinnati reports the letter written by Bishop Roger Joseph Foys states the immediate reaction online led to people believing students initiated the confrontation between them and a group from the Indigenous Peoples March in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Longer videos would eventually surface, showing that a group appearing to be affiliated with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement targeted students with insults before the Native American group entered the picture.

The student pictured in the initial video, Nick Sandmann, became one of the focal points of the online debate over what happened during the event. Sandmann would say he was not making faces at the Native American drummer, Nathan Phillips.

"In truth, taking everything into account, our students were placed in a situation that was at once bizarre and even threatening. Their reaction to the situation was, given the circumstances, expected and one might even say laudatory," Foys said.