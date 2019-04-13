Diocese of Owensboro releases names of accused priests

At a press conference on Friday, the Diocese of Owensboro released the names of 15 priests with credible allegations of sexually abusing minors.

According to sister station WFIE, Bishop William Medley told survivors of abuse who remained silent to come forward, saying the church would listen and take action.

A total of 15 priests are on the list:

• Joseph Alexander

• Gerald Baker

• Paul Greenwell

• Paul Haas

• Walter Hancock

• Gilbert Henninger

• John Meredith

• William Odom-Green

• Joseph Pilger

• Louis Piskula

• John Speaks

• Louis Telegdy

• Raymond Waldruff

• Caroll Wheatley

• Henry Wieder

Of the four dioceses in Kentucky, only Owensboro and Louisville have released names of priests accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Owensboro diocese reports that since 1937 - the year it was founded – a total of 366 priests have served. Of those 366 priests, there's been at least 66 sexual abuse allegations against 27 priests.

