Commonwealth’s Attorney frustrated with pardon of man guilty of double murder

With over 100 pardons, the public is now getting a look at the list of those now free. The list includes one man guilty of double murder in the killing of a pastor and his wife.

Brett Whittaker pled guilty in front of a Lincoln County judge in 2011 after driving drunk, crashing and killing two people.

The 2010 crash took the life of John and Lavanda Rowland. The couple were leaving a church when they were struck by Whittaker’s vehicle. John Rowland was a prominent pastor in the community.

The investigation would show Whittaker’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit. He was also on probation when he killed the couple.

He would later be sentenced to 20 years for Wanton Murder and another seven for probation violations. However, a pardon filed in the Secretary of State’s office by former Governor Matt Bevin has made Whittaker a free man.

In his executive order the former governor says Whittaker has changed during the eight years he has served.

“He embodies the best of what society would hope for prison to do for an inmate,” the Governor wrote in his executive order. “He is a new man ready to return to his community.”

The thoughts are different with Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy Montgomery who spent time learning about and working the case.

"It looks dirty,” Montgomery told WKYT Wednesday. “It makes you wonder who made the phone call and why the Governor chose to let a double murderer out. Who made that call to put that on his desk?”

Montgomery says his office and the Rowland’s family was given no advance notice the pardon was coming out. He says he first learned of the pardon in the news and quickly called the victim’s family before they found out the same way his office did. He now says the family are in shock and saddened.

“I think it is a black eye to the judicial system. Especially when they don't even have the decency to call the victims."

Whittaker was one of five previously found guilty of murder that are now free because of former Governor Bevin’s pardons.

Montgomery says the entire theme of pardons is disturbing. He wishes laws would change to force the sitting Governor to announce potential pardons before election cycles. He believes this would force leaders like Matt Bevin to listen to the public before making decisions of this magnitude.

"It stinks when people do stuff on the way out the door where there is no accountability for it," said Montgomery.

The attorney says there is nothing his or any other office can do. Montgomery says Whittaker and 100 other people are now simply free.

