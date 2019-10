A disabled semi is blocking traffic on a busy Lexington road.

Tates Creek Road is shut down in both directions at Crawley Lane.

The semi is across the road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road could be closed until 10 a.m.

Drivers headed toward Lexington can detour at Union Mill Road and take East Hickman Road back to Tates Creek.

Drivers headed toward Richmond can take East Hickman Road to Union Mill Road.