Disappearing pond in Laurel County being restored

Crews are working to restore a pond that mysteriously drained in Laurel County.

Officials are trying to figure out why a pond in Laurel County drained overnight. (WKYT)

The pond drained overnight back in August on the campus of Somerset Community College.

Officials think they finally know what caused all that water to drain. They say a 50- or 60-year-old pipe likely rusted.

College officials say work is taking place to rebuild the dam on the northeast side of the pond.

It will likely take several weeks to finish the work.