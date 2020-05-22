Disinfected dice: Las Vegas casinos getting ready to roll

Free parking, but no valet service. Bartenders and blackjack dealers wearing masks. Hand sanitizer everywhere.

Yes, dice will roll, cards will be dealt and slot machines will beckon. But poker rooms? Closed. Tourists returning to Las Vegas will see changes since gambling stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a June 4 target date for reopening casinos. He said Friday Nevada has continued to see decreasing cases of COVID-19.

Resort owners have submitted health and safety rules to regulators. Final regulatory review is scheduled Tuesday when the governor says he will provide an update.