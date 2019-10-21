'Disney On Ice' returning to Rupp Arena in 2020

Disney On Ice is returning to Rupp Arena for several shows in 2020.

The traveling show, called "Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment," will be in Lexington from Apr. 16-19.

Tickets for the shows go on sale beginning Oct. 29.

The Lexington stop comes after the tour performs four nights in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center from Apr. 9-12. Tickets start at $18.

"Worlds of Enchantment" features several popular Disney characters like Lightning McQueen, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear and characters from "Frozen."

You can search for upcoming shows here.