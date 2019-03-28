Disney bans smoking at all theme parks

Smoking areas are going away at all Disney parks.

The changes take effect May 1 and were detailed in the Disney Parks Blog.

“Smoking areas will no longer be present inside Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney District in California,” the blog said on Thursday.

“Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of the areas listed above and at Disney Springs in Florida. For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas are also available at Disney Resort hotels.”

Also beginning May 1, Disney is banning sidewalk-clogging mega strollers.

Strollers will be limited to a width of no more than 31 inches. That’s a reduction from the current 36-inch limit. Stroller wagons will also no longer be permitted.

“These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone,” the blog said.

