Disney treats straight from the ‘happiest place on Earth’ can be delivered to your front door

Disney fans everywhere agree that the snacks you can buy while at Disney World are life. And - get ready for it! - now you can get them delivered to your front door every month!

A subscription box company called Boxney is bringing a little piece of the “happiest place on Earth” right to your mailbox. The company offers monthly deliveries of all your favorite snacks from each of the Disney parks.

Here’s how it works:

Boxney - a fun merging of the word 'box' with the word 'Disney' - sends its employees into each of the Disney parks to hand-select the best snacks and gifts, sending you yummy goodies that can typically only be bought at the theme park. You choose which size box you want, with prices starting at $30 a month. Like other subscription services, you will be charged each month and the box will be automatically shipped to you.

Different Disney snacks will fill your box each month. From candy to popcorn to other unique Mickey-shaped treats, you can get premium Disney snacks in between your family visits to Cinderella’s castle.

You can pick from three different box options: the mini goodie box is $30/month and contains 3-4 items; the original goodie box is $60/month and contains 4-7 items; or the premium goodie box for $110/month, which contains 10-15 items.

If you want a one-time treat or a great gift option, Boxney also offers single-box purchases of their most popular boxes and limited edition boxes. The limited boxes will be offered periodically and have a specific theme. Examples of different themes could see snacks from a country in EPCOT’s World Showcase or a Christmas-themed box or a special Disney event, like the opening of the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge park expected to open this fall.

Boxney isn't affiliated with Disney or any of its business units but they are big fans of Walt's world but say their employees will scour the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs areas to offer your latest and greatest in Disney snacks.

For more information on ordering a Boxney for yourself or as a gift, visit their website HERE.

