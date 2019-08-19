Dispatch records detail law enforcement response to Lincoln County pipeline explosion

WKYT has obtained the emergency dispatch recording from the pipeline explosion in Lincoln County which reveals a search for survivors, pleas for more water and manpower by firefighters.

“I want you to go ahead and contact the coroner’s office have them respond to the staging area, on 127 for the incident,” one dispatcher said.

One person died in the fire, but five homes were destroyed. People said they could see the fire from more than 30 miles away.

First responders focused their efforts on finding people.

“Both residents that were not accounted for are now accounted for behind Dollar General in Moreland,” said one dispatcher.

The 911 center also released a 41-page report detailing the emergency response that mentioned Colby Reik, a volunteer special deputy, who rescued two people. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said he pulled the couple out of a burning structure.

Dispatchers talked to Federal Aviation Administration officials asking to limit airspace to national news media asking for information. There were even calls dealing with helping animals impacted by the fire.

The cause of the gasoline explosion is still not known and remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.