UPDATE

The family has been rescued. Their home was surrounded by floodwater. No one was injured.

A second family in the flooded area did not want to leave.

Original Story

Crews are working to rescue a Harrison County family from their home.

According to dispatchers, the family of five got trapped in the home on Snake Lick Road, north of Cynthiana.

A search and rescue team is there now.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the scene.