Div. of Waste Management alerts Lexington residents to holiday collection schedule

Lexington waste collectors will operate on an altered schedule during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Division of Waste Management says residents and businesses whose waste is normally picked up on a holiday will instead be serviced on either the Monday or Wednesday before their regular collection day.

Those impacted by the holiday schedule should place their carts out after 4 p.m. the day before their makeup day to ensure collection.

The holiday schedule is as follows:

Holiday: No Collection: Makeup Day:

Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 28 Wednesday, Nov. 27

Day after Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 29 Wednesday, Nov. 27

Christmas Eve Tuesday, Dec. 24 Monday, Dec. 23

Christmas and New Year’s Day are on Wednesdays, which are not residential collection days. Therefore, those holidays do not impact the collection schedule.

Leaf vacuum collection will take place the week of Thanksgiving, but no yard waste bags or carts will be picked up. Only trash and recycling will be collected. Similarly, no yard waste will be collected during the weeks of December 23 and 30, only trash and recycling.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on each of the holidays listed above as well as Christmas and New Year’s Day. The city’s Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center, and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed on all those days, as well as on the following Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

For more information on the holiday collection schedule, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255. You can also follow LiveGreenLex on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or sign up for email reminders about changes to the collection schedule at LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.

