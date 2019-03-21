Diver shoots video of giant stingray in the Gulf of Mexico

For veteran diver Shawn Campbell it was the experience of a lifetime.

A dive trip off the Florida coast spotted the giant stingray that was about 12-feet long from head to tail.

Campbell was taking a group on a dive trip off the coast of Tarpon Springs when he found an underwater giant – a massive stingray that was about 12-feet long from head to tail.

“No one is going to believe this ray until I get a picture,” he said. Campbell spent a few minutes with the ray before going to get the other divers.

He had never seen another one so big.

“It was a dinosaur,” Campbell said.

Howard Cohn was shooting video on the dive by Narcosis Scuba Center and captured the scene in about 30 feet of water in the Gulf of Mexico, about 8 miles offshore.

“We were all really excited,” Campbell said. “It was a great experience.”

To give some perspective, Campbell swam next to the ray to show how small he was in comparison.

“I’m 6-feet tall and I have 2-foot fins on,” he said.

It wasn’t long before it was all over.

The monster stingray from the Gulf either grew tired of the attention or had other things to do.

“It just cruised off into the ocean,” Campbell said.

