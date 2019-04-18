Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team rescued from Tennessee cave

One of the men involved in the 2018 rescue of the Thai soccer team trapped in a cave ends up needing to be rescued himself.

British cave diver Josh Bratchley was stuck inside a Tennessee cave for more than a day.

Officials say his mental status helped keep him alive as he waited for help.

Rescue crews from neighboring states helped with the mission.

Diver Edd Sorenson flew into Tennessee to rescue Bratchley.

Once he reached the cave, he found Bratchley less than an hour after entering the cave.

"He looked like a snowman, but of mud," Sorenson said. "He was head-to-toe mud, there was maybe a few spots on his cheeks that were not covered in mud, and I mean covered."

Bratchley was alert and in good shape, considering.

His only request after getting out of the cave was pizza.

Bratchley was among the divers involved in last year's rescue of 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach in a flooded cave in Thailand.

He was honored with a member of the Order of the British Empire award for his role in the rescue.