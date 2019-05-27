Do lawsuits against opioid makers make a difference?

This week, Oklahoma will become the first state to go to trial in a lawsuit against the makers of pharmaceuticals blamed for contributing to the nation's opioid crisis.

Several states, including Kentucky have previously reached settlements with drugmakers. There are more than 1,500 lawsuits still pending.

WKYT's Miranda Combs asked a University of Kentucky law professor if the lawsuits are making a difference.

"Their conduct appears to be pretty bad, said Professor Richard Ausness. "It's not a one-off. Some have been doing this for 60 years. So they're not without fault. On the other hand, you don't want to put them out of business. Even opioids have a use."

Professor Ausness studies drug company lawsuits all over the country.

"I think the lawsuits have a small role to play in the overall picture, but it's certainly not a solution," said Professor Ausness. "This is a social problem; it's going to require resources from all levels of government. This litigation doesn't really achieve on any of that, even if successful. So, there's a role for it, but is still not going to solve the problem."

One reason: the money from a settlement is a drop in the bucket to solve the problem, that some estimate to be a trillion and a half dollars. Even though Kentucky's attorney general has promised that all settlement money would go to rehab, other states haven't made guarantees.

Just like treatment, there are many pieces to the puzzle. Holding drug companies accountable is a piece, but far from the finishing the puzzle.