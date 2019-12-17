Do you know the people in this video? Police say they've targeted Lexington vape stores

Lexington police are trying to identify the people caught on video stealing from a vape store.

Investigators believe teenagers or young adults targeted the stores at least seven times since early November.

The first burglary happened on Nov. 3 and the most recent on Dec. 14 at businesses on Richmond Road and Woodhill Drive.

Police released surveillance video from one case. They're hoping someone knows who the people are in it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).