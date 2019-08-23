Doctors pull brown recluse out of Missouri woman's ear

Susie Torres thought her left ear was filled with water, but when the "swishing" noise wouldn't go away, she went to see a doctor.

Everyone was in for quite a surprise when a medical assistant found a brown recluse in Torres' ear.

"She ran out and said, 'I'm going to get a couple more people,' and she said, 'I think you have an insect in there," Torres said. "Now, I didn't panic because I didn't know what exactly it was."

Doctors were able to pull the spider out, but Torres had a few questions about her eight-legged guest.

"Just, why? Where? What and how? Never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body" she said.

Then doctors told Torres a more terrifying truth: It was a brown recluse, a venomous spider.

Luckily, Torres didn't get bit by the spider and is doing OK.

Still, she's taking extra precautions when she lays down to sleep.

"I went and put some cotton balls in my ears last night because I didn't have any ear plugs," Torres said.

Brown recluse bites can result in fever, chills, increased sweating and nausea. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a blister usually will develop at the site of the bite and the venom can destroy skin tissue.

A skin lesion requires treatment by a medical professional.

This type of spider is easily identified by the fiddle shape on its abdomen and six equal-sized eyes.

