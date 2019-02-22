Documentary honors the men who broke the color barrier in the SEC

A documentary is honoring four men who paved the way for African American athletes in the Southeastern Conference.

"Black in Blue" tells the story of the University of Kentucky's Nate Northington, Greg Page, Wilbur Hackett, and Houston Hogg.

On September 30, 1967, Northington took the field in Kentucky blue becoming the first African American to play a sport of any kind in the SEC.

It was a milestone in the midst of a team tragedy. Northington's roommate and teammate, Greg Page, died the day before after suffering a neck injury during practice.

Northington and Page's courage paved the way for Wilbur Hackett and Houston Hogg.

Fast forward to Thursday, crowds packed UK's Gatton Student Center to screen a documentary honoring their legacy called "Black in Blue." It is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker and UK grad Paul Wagner and executive produced by former UK quarterback Paul Karem.

"I think these men are more than sports heroes, they are American heroes," Karem said.

Following the screening, Northington, Hackett, and Page's brother, Mel, talked about what the film means to them.

"The older I get and the years that go by, I really understand and appreciate more exactly what we did because as a young person, we came not just to integrate, we came to play football," said Northington.

They started a revolution of change in the South. Today, Page's family keeps his memory alive through a scholarship in Middlesboro.

"[It is] given every year since he passed away to a black student and a white student," said Mel Page.

It's a film its producers say is as much about the past as it is the present and a "story of healing."

"That's a story that should resonate not just with those of us who lived through those times 50 years ago, but who can experience the film and understand how history and time can heal," said Wagner.

A way for future generations to learn from the past and pave their own future.

"Today there is divisiveness politically. It's going to take everyone in this room ... to do their part to make sure the change continues to take place," said Hackett.

To learn more about the documentary and where you can watch it, CLICK HERE.