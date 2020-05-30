Dodgers' David Price throws money toward minor leaguers' pay

Minor league players in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will be getting something extra in their paychecks courtesy of star pitcher David Price.

The team says he will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture. They will continue to receive $400 a week from the team at least through June.

Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Price is on a $217 million, seven-year contract.