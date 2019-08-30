Dog, cat receiving medical care after being found with acid burns

In what a rescuer calls one of the worst abuse cases she’s ever seen, a dog and a cat are receiving medical care after reportedly being found with serious burns from acid.

Workers with animal rescue Paws 4 the Cause said they were called to Marion County on a report of an injured dog that was hiding. When they arrived, they say they found a female Border Collie mix with burns on her back. They also say the dog’s wounds were infested with maggots.

The animal, who rescuers have named “Cinder,” was rushed to Georgetown and brought into surgery. A message from Paws 4 the Cause says the dog has an “amazing spirit” and they will continue to help her recover.

The organization said it later received a second call reporting a cat in a similar condition. The feline was also rescued and is also receiving care.

The organization said it has seen an uptick in animal cruelty cases in Kentucky, and advocates are calling for tougher laws to protect animals in the state.

“We’ve had gunshot dogs. We’ve had dogs that have been hit by cars on purpose, and there are so many cases that don’t even make it to rescue that have perished there,” Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause said. “Something’s got to change. Something’s got to give. Something’s going on and we have to make a difference. We have to be their voice.”

Paws 4 the Cause will be looking for permanent homes for the animals once they have recovered.