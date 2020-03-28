Dog hit by car is recovering and hoping to find a forever home

After a hit and run, a dog in Johnson County lost her leg.

She was lucky to end up at Paws 4 the Cause , a non-profit helping animals find forever homes. Now this puppy is hoping for a better life.

Meet Carly, a 6-month-old lab-beagle mix. Thursday Carly was hit by a car in Johnson Country.

"They did emergency surgery to remove the leg because it was very infected and it was beyond repair," says adoption coordinator Anita Spreitzer.

Spreitzer found out about Carly's accident and sprung to action. The morning after the hit and run Carly was able to find herself in a vet's office.

"She's on pain medication right now to keep her comfortable. The plan is to leave her in foster care for a week and then she'll be transferred to another foster home where she can learn to walk on three legs," says Spreitzer.

Right now during the coronavirus pandemic, pet adoptions are being done a little differently.

"Donations have fallen off a lot," says Spreitzer.

This couldn't come at a worse time for Carly.

"Her veterinarian cost right now is at a thousand dollars," Spreitzer adds.

Spreitzer is determined to continue helping dogs throughout the state regardless of any difficulties she may face.

"Get the word out, educate people, and try to get these guys in really good quality homes," she says.

Hoping in the next few months, Carly too will find her forever home. Spreitzer says as soon as Carly learns to walk on three legs, she'll be available for adoption.