A dog was rescued from a house fire in Lexington on Wednesday.

According to officers, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the back of a home on Shell Drive, off Mercer Road.

Investigators don’t know how the fire started, but say the back side of the home suffered some damage.

The fire was called in by someone passing by the home who called 911.

No one was in the house at the time.

Firefighters say the home can still be lived in.