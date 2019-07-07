Fayette County officials investigate shooting of Lexington dog

A family dog is recovering after Fayette County officials say it was shot in the head.

The dog's owners say the dog attacked their 8-year-old special needs child.

"My husband was protecting our child. It's what any father would do is to protect his children," Maggie Crump said.

Authorities said a neighbor called them to the Crump's home last Sunday. Court documents state the owner shot his two-year-old bulldog mix, Zora, in his backyard. The dog is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head.

Jai Hamilton, the cruelty investigator for the case, said Zora is recovering "surprisingly well."

She said she encourages everyone to report animal abuse if they see something suspicious.

"I think, 'Why didn't they call sooner?' And I wish that they would because I think a lot of times, people see things and they let it go and it's not right to let that sort of thing go because if they do, things will continue," Hamilton said.

The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control charged more than 40 people with animal cruelty in 2018. They said Zora will be turned over to the humane society as long as she doesn't exhibit behavioral problems.