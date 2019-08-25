Dog rescued after falling over cliff in Wolfe Co.

Teams with Wolfe County Search & Rescue were called out Saturday evening to rescue a dog who had fallen off a cliff.

According to a Facebook post, crews were called around 6 p.m. to the Big Bend area in Zachariah to conduct the rescue operation.

The dog’s owner told team members the dog had fallen off the cliff, but had landed on a ledge and was stranded there.

Rescue members say the dog, named “Boots,” had fallen about 20 feet before landing on the ledge, and was unhurt. They also say the dog was lucky he hit the ledge: the cliff was at least 100 feet high.

The rescue team posted a short video of the dog rescue on their Facebook page.

