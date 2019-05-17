Dog trained to get beer, koozie, throw away cans

A Kentucky man has trained his dog to get him a beer out of the refrigerator.

That by itself might not be the most unusual feat, but 26-year-old Brent Kramer also has taught Boone to get him a koozie, and of course throw away his empty beer cans.

And we wouldn’t be telling you about all this if there wasn’t adorable video of the entire production.

(Scroll down to the bottom of the page to watch the video)

Kramer, of Pikeville, Ky., said Boone needed only an hour to learn how to get the beer, and a couple days to get the koozie. The hard part was training the 4-year-old lab to throw away the empty cans.

“It probably took just over a month to get it all done,” Kramer said. “Getting a dog to realize that you want them to drop an empty beer can in the trash is next to impossible.”

Boone, who was born on Christmas Day 2014, is popular among Kramer’s friends, as well as on Instagram.

“It’s a great party trick,” Kramer said.

The video is below, and has racked up more than 35,000 views. To see more of Boone’s tricks and photos, give him a follow on Instagram at @boone_the_beer_getter.

